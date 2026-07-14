Iran confirms US struck port city of Bushehr, says no casualties reported

Four locations in southwestern Iran's port city of Bushehr were struck by "enemy projectiles" on Tuesday, with no casualties reported so far, a local official said.



Ehsan Jahanian, Bushehr's deputy governor for political and security affairs, said the extent of the attack and potential damage are currently under investigation, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.



Earlier in the day, the US Central Command said on social media platform X that it completed a five-hour wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military facilities in Bushehr, Chabahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas.

