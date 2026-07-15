U.S. military resumes naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military on Tuesday announced the resumption of the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.



"U.S. forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas today at 4 p.m. Eastern Time," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement posted on social media platform X.



"There are currently more than 20 U.S. Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft operating across the Middle East. American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," it said.



The U.S. forces carried out an additional round of strikes against Iranian targets, an hour before resuming the blockade in the strait, according to the U.S. Central Command.



Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz was open to all ship traffic except for Iran, while the naval blockade will continue.



"We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo," he said in a post on Truth Social.

