Trump threatens strikes on Iran's power plants, bridges next week if no deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States would expand its strikes on Iran next week to target power plants and bridges unless Tehran agrees to negotiate.



"Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate."



The U.S. strikes on Iran "will continue until I say it's enough," he added.

