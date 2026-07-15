Rescue efforts underway in flood-hit areas across China

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows staff members preparing sandbags in Tianmushan Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 12, 2026. Torrential rain has caused flooding in multiple places in China recently. In rescue across the country, rescuers have risen to the occasion to protect the people. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members clear sludge in Mabian Yi Autonomous County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 11, 2026. Torrential rain has caused flooding in multiple places in China recently. In rescue across the country, rescuers have risen to the occasion to protect the people. (Photo: Xinhua)

Municipal drainage staff members work on a waterlogged road in Tiexi District, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2026. Torrential rain has caused flooding in multiple places in China recently. In rescue across the country, rescuers have risen to the occasion to protect the people. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members talk with evacuated people at a temporary relocation in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2026. Torrential rain has caused flooding in multiple places in China recently. In rescue across the country, rescuers have risen to the occasion to protect the people. (Photo: Xinhua)