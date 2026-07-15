Emergency workers transport supplies to reinforce dikes in Shenyang against flood risks

Emergency workers transfer supplies for prevention of floodwaters from overtopping a dike at Yujiatai Village of Liaozhong District, Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2026. Emergency responding workers in riverside towns and villages of Liaozhong District of Shenyang are working to heighten and reinforce the dikes as upstream flood discharge continues to rise the water level in the river. (Photo: Xinhua)

Emergency workers fill sandbags at a dike at Yujiatai Village of Liaozhong District, Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2026. Emergency responding workers in riverside towns and villages of Liaozhong District of Shenyang are working to heighten and fortify the dikes as upstream flood discharge continues to rise the water level in the river. (Photo: Xinhua)

Emergency workers fill sandbags at a dike at Yujiatai Village of Liaozhong District, Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2026. Emergency responding workers in riverside towns and villages of Liaozhong District of Shenyang are working to heighten and fortify the dikes as upstream flood discharge continues to rise the water level in the river. (Photo: Xinhua)