Authorities relocate residents as heavy rains bring floods to parts of Liaoning

Police officers evacuate a villager at Jinlong Village of Kaiyuan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2026. Recently, heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Liaoning Province. Local officials have worked on the front line to evacuate residents and provide them with temporary relocation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Villagers chat at a temporary relocation in Kaoshan Town of Kaiyuan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2026. Recently, heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Liaoning Province. Local officials have worked on the front line to evacuate residents and provide them with temporary relocation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members transfer supplies at a temporary relocation in Kaoshan Town of Kaiyuan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2026. Recently, heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Liaoning Province. Local officials have worked on the front line to evacuate residents and provide them with temporary relocation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members hand out lunch boxes to evacuated people at a temporary relocation in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2026. Recently, heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Liaoning Province. Local officials have worked on the front line to evacuate residents and provide them with temporary relocation. (Photo: Xinhua)