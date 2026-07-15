Foreign tourists flock to Chongqing as cross-border passenger traffic rises

A foreign tourist poses for photos with his mouth open, pretending to swallow a monorail as it passes through a residential building, at Liziba lookout in Yuzhong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 23, 2026. Since the beginning of this year, inbound and outbound passenger traffic at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport has continued to grow, with a significant increase in foreign passenger traffic. In the first half of 2026, the airport handled more than 1.48 million inbound and outbound passenger trips, up 39.5 percent year on year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Foreign tourists visit Xiahaoli Ancient Street in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 10, 2026. Since the beginning of this year, inbound and outbound passenger traffic at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport has continued to grow, with a significant increase in foreign passenger traffic. In the first half of 2026, the airport handled more than 1.48 million inbound and outbound passenger trips, up 39.5 percent year on year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A foreign tourist interacts with a Sichuan Opera performer at a hotpot restaurant housed in a former underground air-raid shelter in Liangjiang New Area of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 10, 2026. Since the beginning of this year, inbound and outbound passenger traffic at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport has continued to grow, with a significant increase in foreign passenger traffic. In the first half of 2026, the airport handled more than 1.48 million inbound and outbound passenger trips, up 39.5 percent year on year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A police officer helps a Thai passenger with entry registration at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 13, 2026. Since the beginning of this year, inbound and outbound passenger traffic at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport has continued to grow, with a significant increase in foreign passenger traffic. In the first half of 2026, the airport handled more than 1.48 million inbound and outbound passenger trips, up 39.5 percent year on year. (Photo: Xinhua)