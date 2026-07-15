PHOTO / CHINA
Workers carry out emergency power repairs as floodwaters recede in Guigang
By Xinhua Published: Jul 15, 2026 09:09 AM
Staff members perform emergency repairing at a residential compound in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 14, 2026. The power supplier in Guigang has mobilized all hands available to restore power supply as flooding inflicted by typhoon Maysak subsides in the city. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members perform emergency repairing at a residential compound in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 14, 2026. The power supplier in Guigang has mobilized all hands available to restore power supply as flooding inflicted by typhoon Maysak subsides in the city. (Photo: Xinhua)


A staff member performs emergency repairing at a residential compound in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 14, 2026. The power supplier in Guigang has mobilized all hands available to restore power supply as flooding inflicted by typhoon Maysak subsides in the city. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member performs emergency repairing at a residential compound in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 14, 2026. The power supplier in Guigang has mobilized all hands available to restore power supply as flooding inflicted by typhoon Maysak subsides in the city. (Photo: Xinhua)



A staff member performs emergency repairing at a residential compound in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 14, 2026. The power supplier in Guigang has mobilized all hands available to restore power supply as flooding inflicted by typhoon Maysak subsides in the city. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member performs emergency repairing at a residential compound in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 14, 2026. The power supplier in Guigang has mobilized all hands available to restore power supply as flooding inflicted by typhoon Maysak subsides in the city. (Photo: Xinhua)



Staff members bring power device for replacement into a residential compound in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 14, 2026. The power supplier in Guigang has mobilized all hands available to restore power supply as flooding inflicted by typhoon Maysak subsides in the city. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members bring power device for replacement into a residential compound in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 14, 2026. The power supplier in Guigang has mobilized all hands available to restore power supply as flooding inflicted by typhoon Maysak subsides in the city. (Photo: Xinhua)