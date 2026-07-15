Immersive exhibition on Qianlong Garden held in Beijing

A visitor tries a simulated handcraft experience during "A Garden Within: An Immersive Light and Shadow Exhibition of the Qianlong Garden" at National Museum of Classic Books in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2026. The exhibition, which features multiple immersive scenarios and interactive installations, is held here from July 9 to Dec. 6. The Qianlong Garden, also known as the Garden of the Palace of Tranquil Longevity, was built by Emperor Qianlong (1711-1799) of Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) as a private retreat for his later years in the Forbidden City, or today's Palace Museum. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor is pictured during "A Garden Within: An Immersive Light and Shadow Exhibition of the Qianlong Garden" at National Museum of Classic Books in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2026. The exhibition, which features multiple immersive scenarios and interactive installations, is held here from July 9 to Dec. 6. The Qianlong Garden, also known as the Garden of the Palace of Tranquil Longevity, was built by Emperor Qianlong (1711-1799) of Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) as a private retreat for his later years in the Forbidden City, or today's Palace Museum. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit "A Garden Within: An Immersive Light and Shadow Exhibition of the Qianlong Garden" at National Museum of Classic Books in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2026. The exhibition, which features multiple immersive scenarios and interactive installations, is held here from July 9 to Dec. 6. The Qianlong Garden, also known as the Garden of the Palace of Tranquil Longevity, was built by Emperor Qianlong (1711-1799) of Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) as a private retreat for his later years in the Forbidden City, or today's Palace Museum. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows exhibits during "A Garden Within: An Immersive Light and Shadow Exhibition of the Qianlong Garden" at National Museum of Classic Books in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition, which features multiple immersive scenarios and interactive installations, is held here from July 9 to Dec. 6. The Qianlong Garden, also known as the Garden of the Palace of Tranquil Longevity, was built by Emperor Qianlong (1711-1799) of Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) as a private retreat for his later years in the Forbidden City, or today's Palace Museum. (Photo: Xinhua)