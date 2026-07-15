Multiple fatalities, six missing after fire in Oxy building in Brussels

Firefighters arrive at the fire site of the Oxy building on De Brouckere Square, Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2026. Multiple people have died on Tuesday in a fire at the well-known Oxy building on De Brouckere Square, in the center of Brussels. According to local media, 6 people are still missing. The fire brigade has deployed en masse for a major search and rescue operation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Police officers are seen at the fire site of the Oxy building on De Brouckere Square, Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2026. Multiple people have died on Tuesday in a fire at the well-known Oxy building on De Brouckere Square, in the center of Brussels. According to local media, 6 people are still missing. The fire brigade has deployed en masse for a major search and rescue operation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Firefighters work near the fire site of the Oxy building on De Brouckere Square, Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2026. Multiple people have died on Tuesday in a fire at the well-known Oxy building on De Brouckere Square, in the center of Brussels. According to local media, 6 people are still missing. The fire brigade has deployed en masse for a major search and rescue operation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Firefighters work near the fire site of the Oxy building on De Brouckere Square, Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2026. Multiple people have died on Tuesday in a fire at the well-known Oxy building on De Brouckere Square, in the center of Brussels. (Photo: Xinhua)

Multiple people have died on Tuesday in a fire at the well-known Oxy building on De Brouckere Square, in the center of Brussels.According to local media, 6 people are still missing. The fire brigade has deployed en masse for a major search and rescue operation."We currently have no contact with six people," Brussels Labor Prosecutor Brecht Speybrouck told local media HLN. "I can also confirm that several people have died." The exact number of casualties remains unclear."The operation is taking place in the lifts and lift shafts. We do not yet have a complete picture," Speybrouck said. "In any event, the toll is extremely serious."All workers who were present at the site are currently being evacuated. Around 200 employees are believed to have been working there.