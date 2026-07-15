French police detain 59 over nationwide wildfires, 2 linked to Fontainebleau blaze

This photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows trees shrouded in smoke from a wildfire in Seine-et-Marne, France. French police have detained 59 people across the country in connection with wildfires, including two suspects linked to the blaze in the Fontainebleau forest in Seine-et-Marne department, southeast of Paris, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Monday. The wildfire in the Fontainebleau forest broke out on Sunday evening and continued to spread on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows a closed road due to a wildfire in Seine-et-Marne, France. French police have detained 59 people across the country in connection with wildfires, including two suspects linked to the blaze in the Fontainebleau forest in Seine-et-Marne department, southeast of Paris, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Monday. The wildfire in the Fontainebleau forest broke out on Sunday evening and continued to spread on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Fire trucks pass in front of the Palace of Fontainebleau in Seine-et-Marne, France, on July 14, 2026. French police have detained 59 people across the country in connection with wildfires, including two suspects linked to the blaze in the Fontainebleau forest in Seine-et-Marne department, southeast of Paris, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Monday. The wildfire in the Fontainebleau forest broke out on Sunday evening and continued to spread on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows the Palace of Fontainebleau in Seine-et-Marne, France, with smoke from a wildfire rising in the distance. French police have detained 59 people across the country in connection with wildfires, including two suspects linked to the blaze in the Fontainebleau forest in Seine-et-Marne department, southeast of Paris, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)