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Annual Bastille Day military parade held in Paris
By Xinhua Published: Jul 15, 2026 10:19 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


French President Emmanuel Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Participants attend the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants attend the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Participants attend the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants attend the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Participants attend the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants attend the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)