Annual Bastille Day military parade held in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants attend the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants attend the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants attend the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)