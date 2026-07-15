Fans of Team Spain watch 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match live broadcast

Fans of Team Spain watch the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fans of Team Spain watch the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fans of Team Spain celebrate while watching the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fans of Team Spain celebrate while watching the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)