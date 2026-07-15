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Fans of Team Spain watch 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match live broadcast
By Xinhua Published: Jul 15, 2026 10:30 AM
Fans of Team Spain watch the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fans of Team Spain watch the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


Fans of Team Spain watch the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fans of Team Spain watch the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Fans of Team Spain celebrate while watching the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fans of Team Spain celebrate while watching the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Fans of Team Spain celebrate while watching the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fans of Team Spain celebrate while watching the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)