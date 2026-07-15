Fans of Team Spain celebrate World Cup semifinal victory over France in Vancouver

Fans of Team Spain celebrate after the semifinal match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between France and Spain at the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver, Canada, July 14, 2026. Thousands of football fans gathered at the FIFA Fan Festival to watch the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Spain defeated France 2-0 to advance to the World Cup final. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fans of Team Spain celebrate after the semifinal match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between France and Spain at the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver, Canada, July 14, 2026. Thousands of football fans gathered at the FIFA Fan Festival to watch the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Spain defeated France 2-0 to advance to the World Cup final. (Photo: Xinhua)

A fan of Team France reacts during the semifinal match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between France and Spain at the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver, Canada, July 14, 2026. Thousands of football fans gathered at the FIFA Fan Festival to watch the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Spain defeated France 2-0 to advance to the World Cup final. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fans of Team France react during the semifinal match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between France and Spain at the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver, Canada, July 14, 2026. Thousands of football fans gathered at the FIFA Fan Festival to watch the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Spain defeated France 2-0 to advance to the World Cup final. (Photo: Xinhua)