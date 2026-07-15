Japanese civic groups issue joint statement against acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines

Multiple Japanese civic groups issued a joint statement on Tuesday opposing Japan's acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines, in response to moves by the government to pursue the development of such vessels.



The statement said Japan has long advocated the abolition of nuclear weapons and that the country's Atomic Energy Basic Act confines the use of nuclear energy solely to peaceful purposes.



To possess nuclear-powered submarines, it said, would amount to Japan repudiating its own longstanding position.



Peace Boat, one of the organizations that signed the statement, said on its website that proposals for Japan to possess nuclear-powered submarines, put forward by members of the ruling coalition and government expert panels, represent a highly dangerous development.



It noted that nuclear-powered submarines are designed for long-distance submerged operations and attacks, and that possessing them would constitute a serious deviation from Japan's "exclusively defense-oriented policy."



Peace Boat said more than a dozen organizations had signed the joint statement.



In a report submitted last September, an expert panel under Japan's Defense Ministry implicitly called for exploring nuclear propulsion for the country's next-generation submarines.



Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi also told the Diet, Japan's parliament, that the issue should not be treated as taboo and that it warranted discussion.



In June, the Japan Innovation Party, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, likewise called for the early introduction of nuclear-powered submarines. These developments have triggered strong protests from various sectors of Japanese society.

