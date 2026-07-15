Argentina trains for 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match against England

Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina, is seen during a training session ahead of the semifinal match between Argentina and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Marietta, Georgia, the United States, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Players of Team Argentina attend a training session ahead of the semifinal match between Argentina and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Marietta, Georgia, the United States, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Lionel Scaloni (1st R), head coach of Argentina, is seen during a training session ahead of the semifinal match between Argentina and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Marietta, Georgia, the United States, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Players of Team Argentina attend a training session ahead of the semifinal match between Argentina and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Marietta, Georgia, the United States, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)