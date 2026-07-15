An aerial photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows a view of Pakse city in Champasak Province, Laos. Pakse, the capital of Champasak Province, serves as a major economic and transportation hub in southern Laos. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows a view of Pakse city in Champasak Province, Laos. Pakse, the capital of Champasak Province, serves as a major economic and transportation hub in southern Laos. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows a view of Pakse city in Champasak Province, Laos. Pakse, the capital of Champasak Province, serves as a major economic and transportation hub in southern Laos. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows a view of Pakse city in Champasak Province, Laos. Pakse, the capital of Champasak Province, serves as a major economic and transportation hub in southern Laos. (Photo: Xinhua)