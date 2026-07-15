Night market of Xishuangbanna sees surge in visitor arrivals during summer peak tourism season

This photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows a view of the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Starlight Night Market, located in Jinghong of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, has witnessed a surge in visitor arrivals during the summer peak tourism season. Featuring local delicacies, ethnic culture and diverse nighttime consumption options, this night market reflects the vitality of local cultural and tourism market. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists take boats to visit the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 14, 2026. The Starlight Night Market, located in Jinghong of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, has witnessed a surge in visitor arrivals during the summer peak tourism season. Featuring local delicacies, ethnic culture and diverse nighttime consumption options, this night market reflects the vitality of local cultural and tourism market. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows a view of the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Starlight Night Market, located in Jinghong of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, has witnessed a surge in visitor arrivals during the summer peak tourism season. Featuring local delicacies, ethnic culture and diverse nighttime consumption options, this night market reflects the vitality of local cultural and tourism market. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists in ethnic attire are seen at the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 14, 2026. The Starlight Night Market, located in Jinghong of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, has witnessed a surge in visitor arrivals during the summer peak tourism season. Featuring local delicacies, ethnic culture and diverse nighttime consumption options, this night market reflects the vitality of local cultural and tourism market. (Photo: Xinhua)