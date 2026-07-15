Aerial crop protection operations launched for diseases prevention in China's Heilongjiang

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows an agricultural plane carrying out aerial crop protection operations over a paddy field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's northern regions have entered a critical period for the prevention and control of crop diseases and pests. Various agricultural production units under Beidahuang Group in Heilongjiang Province have launched aerial crop protection operations over farmlands in succession, ensuring sound crop growth. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows an agricultural plane carrying out aerial crop protection operations over a field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's northern regions have entered a critical period for the prevention and control of crop diseases and pests. Various agricultural production units under Beidahuang Group in Heilongjiang Province have launched aerial crop protection operations over farmlands in succession, ensuring sound crop growth. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 13, 2026 shows an agricultural plane carrying out aerial crop protection operations over a field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's northern regions have entered a critical period for the prevention and control of crop diseases and pests. Various agricultural production units under Beidahuang Group in Heilongjiang Province have launched aerial crop protection operations over farmlands in succession, ensuring sound crop growth. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows an agricultural plane carrying out aerial crop protection operations over a field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's northern regions have entered a critical period for the prevention and control of crop diseases and pests. Various agricultural production units under Beidahuang Group in Heilongjiang Province have launched aerial crop protection operations over farmlands in succession, ensuring sound crop growth. (Photo: Xinhua)