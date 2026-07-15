Chinese Researchers Develop Fast, Precise Method for Platinum-Group Catalyst Synthesis

On July 10, a research team from Tianjin University published new findings in the journal Science, presenting a millisecond-scale thermal pulse technology that enables the ultrafast synthesis and precise control of platinum-group catalysts.The paper, titled “Transient assembly of precision-tuned platinum-skin intermetallic catalysts for fuel cells,” proposes a “transient assembly” strategy for preparing platinum-group metal core-shell catalysts, offering a new route for improving hydrogen fuel cell performance and advancing green energy technologies.Platinum-group catalysts play a critical role in modern energy, chemical and environmental industries. Building core-shell structures composed of platinum-group metals and non-precious metals with high efficiency and precision is key to achieving both high catalytic activity and reduced use of precious metals.Such structures can activate the high catalytic performance of platinum-group metals through atomic coupling at the core-shell interface, which induces finely tuned lattice strain and ligand effects.However, conventional synthesis methods usually rely on gradual transformations among multiple thermodynamic equilibrium states under prolonged high-temperature annealing conditions. These processes are often time-consuming, energy-intensive and difficult to control precisely, limiting the performance and broader application of the catalysts.To address these challenges, the Tianjin University team and its collaborators spent years developing a non-equilibrium transient assembly strategy. Through periodic thermal pulses, the method delivers energy with millisecond-scale precision and drives nanocrystals to assemble into core-shell structures through continuous evolution of high-energy transient configurations. It also enables precise control over the atomic-layer thickness of the platinum shell.According to the study, the new approach represents a fundamental innovation in the synthesis mechanism and brings major improvements to catalyst manufacturing. A conventional multi-step process that usually takes several hours and involves different devices can be completed within minutes. The method can produce a precisely controlled three-atomic-layer platinum shell, helping optimize geometric and electronic effects and fully release catalytic activity.The technology also reduces the energy consumption required to synthesize catalysts per unit mass by 90 percent and avoids the use of hazardous or highly polluting reagents, supporting low-carbon and greener manufacturing.Catalysts synthesized through the new method achieved a rated power of 15.2 kilowatts per gram of platinum in hydrogen fuel cells, while also showing excellent durability.Hu Wenbin, a professor at Tianjin University and corresponding author of the paper, said the innovative technology provides a new approach for the precise and efficient synthesis of noble metal catalysts with fine structures.“It offers strong technical support for China’s strategic industries, including green hydrogen and advanced energy materials, and can contribute to the country’s carbon reduction goals and energy security strategy,” Hu said.Given its advantages in synthesis efficiency, structural precision, catalytic performance and energy use, the technology could be applied in a wider range of fields, including high-end chemical manufacturing, environmental catalysis, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical synthesis, where platinum-group catalysts are essential to many key processes.