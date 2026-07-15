Iran launches retaliatory drone strikes on US targets in Jordan

The Iranian army said early Wednesday that it had launched drone strikes on a US military base and strategic centers in Jordan.



In a statement published on its website, the army said the attacks were in retaliation for frequent "anti-Iran aggressions" by the US side.



Iran's kamikaze drones targeted a hangar of F/A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft as well as accommodation facilities and a large weapons depot belonging to the US army in the al-Azraq air base, the statement said.



The army stressed that any action against Iran's soil, territorial waters and airspace will definitely not go unanswered, adding it had over the past few days launched six waves of drone attacks against US military bases and centers in the region, and would continue them until achieving final victory.



On early Wednesday, Jordan's air defense intercepted and shot down three ballistic missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace from Iran.



Jordanian airspace is an integral part of the kingdom's sovereignty, and the interception operation was carried out as part of approved operational and defensive measures to protect the country's borders, airspace and safety of its citizens, the Jordanian army said in a statement.



The operation resulted in no casualties or material damage, the statement said.



It further said that Royal Engineering Corps teams dealt with missile debris that fell at several locations in accordance with approved technical and security procedures, while the sites were secured and necessary measures have been taken to safeguard citizens and property.



The Jordanian army rejects any violation of the kingdom's sovereignty or any use of its airspace that threatens its security and stability, and continues to monitor Jordanian airspace and regional developments while maintaining the highest level of readiness.



It will respond to any breach of or threat to Jordanian airspace and take all necessary measures to protect the kingdom's sovereignty and national security without hesitation or delay, the statement said.

