LONGi achieves mass production of ACM (Advanced Contact Matrix) solar cell technology





LONGi has officially commenced mass production of its ACM (Advanced Contact Matrix) solar cells at its production base, marking a critical milestone in the large-scale deployment of the company's next-generation solar cell technology.After nearly a decade of dedicated R&D efforts, LONGi's technical team has secured multiple core breakthroughs in ACM solar cell materials, processes, and equipment. In terms of performance, the ACM cell has achieved a certified efficiency of 27.6 percent by the Hamelin Institute for Solar Energy (Germany), while the ACM module has attained a certified output of 672 watts by TÜV Rheinland.Production-introduction data show that ACM technology delivers a 0.2-0.3 percentage point improvement in mass-production conversion efficiency and a 3-5 watt increase in module power. Having completed gigawatt-scale pilot production and qualification, the technology has demonstrated industry-leading stability and reliability.Li Zhenguo, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of LONGi, stated that the company has built a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio covering core materials, process recipes, and equipment integration for ACM technology, establishing a solid technological moat. Li added that LONGi will continue to strengthen supply-chain collaboration to further consolidate its technological edge.Since the trial line delivered its first order in December 2025, ACM technology has smoothly transitioned from lab to factory floor, with close coordination between R&D and manufacturing enabling rapid equipment iterations and process validation. He Jiangtao, Head of LONGi's Cell Manufacturing Center, noted that the integration of BC 2.0 and ACM processes represents a major breakthrough in the company's cell efficiency upgrade and technology iteration roadmap.With multi-site coordinated operations, the new materials plant advanced from project initiation to mass production in just three months, while the production ramp-up cycle was shortened by 20 days compared to the standard schedule. The technology's rapid deployability has laid a solid foundation for replication across multiple manufacturing sites.Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, commented that the ACM production line represents the industry's highest manufacturing standards. Standing at the new starting point of volume production, LONGi aims to translate its rapid-scale-up experience into standardized capabilities, steadily advancing ramp-up and capacity expansion across multiple sites while continuously driving next-generation technology upgrades without compromising quality.With the ACM production line now operating stably, LONGi will remain focused on technological innovation, deepen R&D-manufacturing synergy, and deliver high-efficiency, reliable solar products to customers, contributing to the high-quality development of the industry.