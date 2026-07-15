Israel and Lebanon concluded a new round of talks in Rome on Wednesday, moving closer to launching a pilot project, under which control of parts of southern Lebanon would be transferred from Israeli forces to the Lebanese army, according to Italian media.



Israel and Lebanon have made progress on a mechanism for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the first two "pilot zones" in southern Lebanon and agreed to continue negotiations at a later date, according to a report of the Italian news agency Agenzia Nova.



The development came after the sixth round of U.S.-mediated talks between the two sides concluded in Rome, the report said, citing sources close to the negotiations.



According to the report, the talks focused on implementing the framework agreement reached in Washington on June 26. The two sides further clarified the sequence and conditions for the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the disarmament of Hezbollah, and the verification of the Lebanese state's effective control over the areas concerned.



The sixth round of talks, held at the U.S. Embassy in Rome, followed a previous meeting in Washington late last month aimed at advancing a ceasefire framework. The parties also agreed to hold another round of talks, with the date yet to be determined.

