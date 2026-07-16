US forces launch new wave of strikes against Iran: Central Command

The U.S. military on Wednesday conducted a new round of strikes against Iran, U.S. Central Command said.



"At 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), U.S. forces launched operations for a second wave of strikes today against Iran," the command wrote in a post on X. "The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz."



Earlier on Wednesday, the command said that it had begun launching a wave of strikes against Iran at 6 a.m. Eastern Time (1000 GMT). During the 90-minute wave, the forces launched precision munitions against coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island.



On Tuesday, the United States conducted a series of strikes against Iran after resuming a naval blockade of its ports in the strait.



Late Tuesday, the U.S. military said it had hit dozens of military targets, including missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems, near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas in strikes lasting seven hours.

