Relief works underway in flood-hit areas of China's Liaoning

A drone is seen delivering relief supplies in Huangqizhai Village of Kaiyuan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 15, 2026. On Tuesday, China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief activated a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response for Liaoning Province, which was hit by rainstorms and flooding. China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members clear a road in Zengjiazhai Village of Kaiyuan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 15, 2026. On Tuesday, China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief activated a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response for Liaoning Province, which was hit by rainstorms and flooding. China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members prepare relief supplies to be delivered by drones in Huangqizhai Village of Kaiyuan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 15, 2026. On Tuesday, China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief activated a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response for Liaoning Province, which was hit by rainstorms and flooding. China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe. (Photo: Xinhua)