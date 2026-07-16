China steps up renewal of old urban residential compounds

A volunteer (2nd L) cuts hair for elders for free at a residential compound in Wangcheng District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 6, 2025. During China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), over 240,000 old urban residential compounds were renovated across the country, benefiting more than 40 million households and 110 million residents. Under urban renewal initiatives, 129,000 elevators have been installed, over 3.4 million parking spaces have been added, and 64,000 residential compound service facilities providing services such as senior and child care have been constructed. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a renovated historical and cultural residential compound in Liwan District of Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong Province. During China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), over 240,000 old urban residential compounds were renovated across the country, benefiting more than 40 million households and 110 million residents. (Photo: Xinhua)

A child walks a dog at a pocket park in Deqing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 30, 2026. During China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), over 240,000 old urban residential compounds were renovated across the country, benefiting more than 40 million households and 110 million residents. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children have fun at a central park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 18, 2026. During China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), over 240,000 old urban residential compounds were renovated across the country, benefiting more than 40 million households and 110 million residents. (Photo: Xinhua)