Flood relief and recovery efforts underway in south China's Guangxi

People take a break during the clearing work at a middle school in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2026. Efforts are underway to facilitate flood relief and recovery in Guangxi, which has been hit by severe rainstorms and flooding caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows people clearing a street in Yunbiao Town of Hengzhou City, Nanning City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Efforts are underway to facilitate flood relief and recovery in Guangxi, which has been hit by severe rainstorms and flooding caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

People remove sludge at a middle school in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2026. Efforts are underway to facilitate flood relief and recovery in Guangxi, which has been hit by severe rainstorms and flooding caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

People transfer disaster relief supplies at a middle school in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2026. Efforts are underway to facilitate flood relief and recovery in Guangxi, which has been hit by severe rainstorms and flooding caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)