Annual San Angel Flower Fair held in Mexico City, Mexico

A person makes eco-printing works at the San Angel Flower Fair in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2026. The annual event features flower markets, handicraft displays and cultural performances, highlighting local horticulture traditions, folk art and the historic charm of the district. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the San Angel Flower Fair in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2026. The annual event features flower markets, handicraft displays and cultural performances, highlighting local horticulture traditions, folk art and the historic charm of the district. (Photo: Xinhua)

People dance at the San Angel Flower Fair in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2026. The annual event features flower markets, handicraft displays and cultural performances, highlighting local horticulture traditions, folk art and the historic charm of the district. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take part in an origami workshop at the San Angel Flower Fair in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2026. The annual event features flower markets, handicraft displays and cultural performances, highlighting local horticulture traditions, folk art and the historic charm of the district. (Photo: Xinhua)