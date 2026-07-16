An aerial drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows the adjustable dual bow jetting system of the "Junguang" dredger at the Pearl River Estuary area, in south China's Guangdong Province. The "Junguang," a mega dredger with a 35,000 cubic meter capacity, was recently put into operation. Measuring 198 meters in length, with a maximum dredging depth of 120 meters and a deadweight of 60,483 tonnes, the vessel is the largest of its kind in Asia. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows the "Junguang" dredger at the Beibu Gulf in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The "Junguang," a mega dredger with a 35,000 cubic meter capacity, was recently put into operation. Measuring 198 meters in length, with a maximum dredging depth of 120 meters and a deadweight of 60,483 tonnes, the vessel is the largest of its kind in Asia. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members work on the deck of the "Junguang" dredger on July 14, 2026. The "Junguang," a mega dredger with a 35,000 cubic meter capacity, was recently put into operation. Measuring 198 meters in length, with a maximum dredging depth of 120 meters and a deadweight of 60,483 tonnes, the vessel is the largest of its kind in Asia. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows the "Junguang" dredger at the Pearl River Estuary area, in south China's Guangdong Province. The "Junguang," a mega dredger with a 35,000 cubic meter capacity, was recently put into operation. Measuring 198 meters in length, with a maximum dredging depth of 120 meters and a deadweight of 60,483 tonnes, the vessel is the largest of its kind in Asia. (Photo: Xinhua)