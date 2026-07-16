Marine farms in E China's Rongcheng City resume operations after Typhoon Bavi passes

A drone photo taken on July 15, 2026 shows fishing boats sailing at a marine farm in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. Marine farms in Rongcheng gradually resumed operations after Typhoon Bavi passed through the area. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 15, 2026 shows fishing boats sailing at a marine farm in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. Marine farms in Rongcheng gradually resumed operations after Typhoon Bavi passed through the area. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 15, 2026 shows aquaculture workers planting Gracilaria seaweed at a marine farm in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. Marine farms in Rongcheng gradually resumed operations after Typhoon Bavi passed through the area. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 15, 2026 shows aquaculture workers working at a marine farm in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. Marine farms in Rongcheng gradually resumed operations after Typhoon Bavi passed through the area. (Photo: Xinhua)