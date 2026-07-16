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People view fishes during art exhibition in Seoul, South Korea
By Xinhua Published: Jul 16, 2026 09:08 AM
People view fishes in an illuminated tank during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view fishes in an illuminated tank during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


People view fishes in illuminated tanks during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view fishes in illuminated tanks during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



People view fishes in illuminated tanks during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view fishes in illuminated tanks during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



People view fishes in illuminated tanks during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view fishes in illuminated tanks during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)