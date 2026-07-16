People view fishes during art exhibition in Seoul, South Korea

People view fishes in an illuminated tank during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view fishes in illuminated tanks during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view fishes in illuminated tanks during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view fishes in illuminated tanks during an art exhibition at the Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)