Flood relief and recovery efforts underway in flood-hit Guangxi

People clear mud after flooding at a high school in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2026. Flood relief and recovery efforts were underway after the city was hit by severe rainstorms and flooding caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

People clear mud after flooding at a high school in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2026. Flood relief and recovery efforts were underway after the city was hit by severe rainstorms and flooding caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

People clear mud after flooding at a high school in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2026. Flood relief and recovery efforts were underway after the city was hit by severe rainstorms and flooding caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

People clear mud after flooding at a high school in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2026. Flood relief and recovery efforts were underway after the city was hit by severe rainstorms and flooding caused by Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)