This photo taken on July 10, 2026 shows the city view in Yaroslavl, Russia. Russia's "Golden Ring" is a cultural and tourism route surrounding the capital of Moscow, which brings the history and culture, architectural art, folk customs and natural scenery of Russia to its viewers. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 10, 2026 shows a view in Yaroslavskaya Oblast, Russia. Russia's "Golden Ring" is a cultural and tourism route surrounding the capital of Moscow, which brings the history and culture, architectural art, folk customs and natural scenery of Russia to its viewers. (Photo: Xinhua)

Women chat with each other at a women's convent in Yaroslavl, Russia, July 9, 2026. Russia's "Golden Ring" is a cultural and tourism route surrounding the capital of Moscow, which brings the history and culture, architectural art, folk customs and natural scenery of Russia to its viewers. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit a beer factory in Yaroslavl, Russia, July 10, 2026. Russia's "Golden Ring" is a cultural and tourism route surrounding the capital of Moscow, which brings the history and culture, architectural art, folk customs and natural scenery of Russia to its viewers. (Photo: Xinhua)