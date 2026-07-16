New giant panda facility at Beijing Zoo put into use

Giant panda Meng Lan eats bamboo at an indoor exhibition hall of a new giant panda facility at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2026. A new giant panda facility at Beijing Zoo was put into use on Wednesday. Covering an area of 13,000 square meters, the facility features four indoor exhibition halls, five animal enclosures and five outdoor activity areas, providing a more comfortable habitat for the giant pandas. The zoo is currently home to 10 giant pandas, with half of them having moved into the new facility. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda Meng Lan is pictured at an indoor exhibition hall of a new giant panda facility at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2026. A new giant panda facility at Beijing Zoo was put into use on Wednesday. Covering an area of 13,000 square meters, the facility features four indoor exhibition halls, five animal enclosures and five outdoor activity areas, providing a more comfortable habitat for the giant pandas. The zoo is currently home to 10 giant pandas, with half of them having moved into the new facility. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda Meng Lan eats bamboo at an indoor exhibition hall of a new giant panda facility at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2026. A new giant panda facility at Beijing Zoo was put into use on Wednesday. Covering an area of 13,000 square meters, the facility features four indoor exhibition halls, five animal enclosures and five outdoor activity areas, providing a more comfortable habitat for the giant pandas. The zoo is currently home to 10 giant pandas, with half of them having moved into the new facility. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda Bai Tian is pictured at an outdoor activity area of a new giant panda facility at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2026. A new giant panda facility at Beijing Zoo was put into use on Wednesday. Covering an area of 13,000 square meters, the facility features four indoor exhibition halls, five animal enclosures and five outdoor activity areas, providing a more comfortable habitat for the giant pandas. The zoo is currently home to 10 giant pandas, with half of them having moved into the new facility. (Photo: Xinhua)