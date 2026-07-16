Cuba hit by 3rd nationwide blackout in just over a week

A citizen walks along a street at night during a nationwide blackout in Havana, capital of Cuba, July 14, 2026. Cuba was hit by a third nationwide blackout in a little over a week on Tuesday, the National Electric Union said. (Photo: Xinhua)
People chat on the street during a nationwide blackout in Havana, capital of Cuba, July 14, 2026. Cuba was hit by a third nationwide blackout in a little over a week on Tuesday, the National Electric Union said. (Photo: Xinhua)
A man stands on the balcony during a nationwide blackout in Havana, capital of Cuba, July 14, 2026. Cuba was hit by a third nationwide blackout in a little over a week on Tuesday, the National Electric Union said. (Photo: Xinhua)
A man walks past a wall painted with a portrait of Che Guevara during a nationwide blackout in Havana, capital of Cuba, July 14, 2026. Cuba was hit by a third nationwide blackout in a little over a week on Tuesday, the National Electric Union said. (Photo: Xinhua)