Cuba hit by 3rd nationwide blackout in just over a week

A citizen walks along a street at night during a nationwide blackout in Havana, capital of Cuba, July 14, 2026. Cuba was hit by a third nationwide blackout in a little over a week on Tuesday, the National Electric Union said. (Photo: Xinhua)

People chat on the street during a nationwide blackout in Havana, capital of Cuba, July 14, 2026. Cuba was hit by a third nationwide blackout in a little over a week on Tuesday, the National Electric Union said. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man stands on the balcony during a nationwide blackout in Havana, capital of Cuba, July 14, 2026. Cuba was hit by a third nationwide blackout in a little over a week on Tuesday, the National Electric Union said. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man walks past a wall painted with a portrait of Che Guevara during a nationwide blackout in Havana, capital of Cuba, July 14, 2026. Cuba was hit by a third nationwide blackout in a little over a week on Tuesday, the National Electric Union said. (Photo: Xinhua)

Cuba was hit by a third nationwide blackout in a little over a week on Tuesday, the National Electric Union said.The union said in a statement on social media that the country's national power system experienced a total outage at 11:05 a.m. local time (1505 GMT).Cuba reported nationwide blackouts on July 6 and July 10, according to statements issued by the National Electric Union.Affected by U.S. sanctions, Cuba has long struggled to import fuel and equipment needed to repair its severely aging power plants, leaving the country's electricity supply strained.Since October 2024, Cuba has experienced several nationwide blackouts due to power facility failures, hurricanes and other factors.