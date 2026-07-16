England football fans watch live broadcast of FIFA World Cup semifinal against Argentina in London

England football fans react while watching the live broadcast of the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between England and Argentina at Box Park venue Wembley in London, Britain, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

England football fans react while watching the live broadcast of the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between England and Argentina at Box Park venue Wembley in London, Britain, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

England football fans react while watching the live broadcast of the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between England and Argentina at Box Park venue Wembley in London, Britain, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

England football fans react while watching the live broadcast of the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between England and Argentina at Box Park venue Wembley in London, Britain, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)