PHOTO / CHINA
View of Jinshanling section of Great Wall at sunrise in Hebei, N China
By Xinhua Published: Jul 16, 2026 11:09 AM
This photo shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


This photo shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)