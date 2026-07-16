View of Jinshanling section of Great Wall at sunrise in Hebei, N China

This photo shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at sunrise at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)