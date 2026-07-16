Fans watch FIFA World Cup semifinal between Argentina and England at FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver, Canada

A fan of Team Argentina reacts after the semifinal match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Argentina and England at the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver, Canada, July 15, 2026. Thousands of football fans gathered at the FIFA Fan Festival to watch the second semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Argentina defeated England 2-1 to advance to the World Cup final. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fans of Team Argentina celebrate after the semifinal match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Argentina and England at the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver, Canada, July 15, 2026. Thousands of football fans gathered at the FIFA Fan Festival to watch the second semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Argentina defeated England 2-1 to advance to the World Cup final. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fans of Team England react during the semifinal match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Argentina and England at the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver, Canada, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A fan of Team Argentina reacts after the semifinal match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Argentina and England at the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver, Canada, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)