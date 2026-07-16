Street barbershops in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire

A barber shaves a customer's head at a street barbershop in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 15, 2026. Street barbershops can be found throughout Abidjan. Though often modestly equipped, they are an integral part of community life. Barbershops here also display wigs in different styles, colors and lengths, reflecting local beauty culture and strong consumer demand. More than just haircuts, these shops create jobs and offer a glimpse into the city's vibrant daily life. (Photo: Xinhua)

A hairstylist sits at a street barbershop in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 15, 2026. Street barbershops can be found throughout Abidjan. Though often modestly equipped, they are an integral part of community life. Barbershops here also display wigs in different styles, colors and lengths, reflecting local beauty culture and strong consumer demand. More than just haircuts, these shops create jobs and offer a glimpse into the city's vibrant daily life. (Photo: Xinhua)

A customer shows braided hair at a street barbershop in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 15, 2026. Street barbershops can be found throughout Abidjan. Though often modestly equipped, they are an integral part of community life. Barbershops here also display wigs in different styles, colors and lengths, reflecting local beauty culture and strong consumer demand. More than just haircuts, these shops create jobs and offer a glimpse into the city's vibrant daily life. (Photo: Xinhua)

A hairstylist braids a customer's hair at a street barbershop in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 15, 2026. Street barbershops can be found throughout Abidjan. Though often modestly equipped, they are an integral part of community life. Barbershops here also display wigs in different styles, colors and lengths, reflecting local beauty culture and strong consumer demand. More than just haircuts, these shops create jobs and offer a glimpse into the city's vibrant daily life. (Photo: Xinhua)