82 Japanese local assemblies urge Takaichi gov't to uphold non-nuclear principles

A total of 82 local assemblies across Japan have submitted written opinions to the central government or the parliament urging the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to uphold Japan's Three Non-Nuclear Principles or enshrine them into law, local media reported.



Since the Takaichi administration took office in October last year, opinions concerning the principles have been adopted by five prefectural assemblies, 48 city assemblies and 29 town and ward assemblies, while none of the submissions called for revising the Three Non-Nuclear Principles, Kyodo News reported Tuesday.



The sharp increase marks a significant contrast with previous administrations, which received either no such opinions or only a handful. The surge reflects growing public concern over possible moves by the Takaichi government to alter Japan's long-standing non-nuclear policy, the report said.



Japan's Three Non-Nuclear Principles, which prohibit possessing, producing or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons into Japanese territory, were formally adopted by the Japanese parliament in 1971 and have since become the cornerstone of the country's nuclear policy.



Local media previously reported that the Takaichi government was considering revising the principle prohibiting the introduction of nuclear weapons into Japan. The reported move has sparked widespread concern among various sectors of Japanese society.

