PHOTO / WORLD
Hazy sky
By VCG Published: Jul 16, 2026 11:12 PM
As smoke from widespread wildfires in Canada invades the US, people cross the 34th Street in a yellow haze in New York City on July 15, 2026 local time. Air Quality Alerts are being issued for millions across 12 states, per ABC Weather. Photo: VCG

As smoke from widespread wildfires in Canada invades the US, people cross the 34th Street in a yellow haze in New York City on July 15, 2026 local time. Air Quality Alerts are being issued for millions across 12 states, per ABC Weather. Photo: VCG




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