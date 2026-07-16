As smoke from widespread wildfires in Canada invades the US, people cross the 34th Street in a yellow haze in New York City on July 15, 2026 local time. Air Quality Alerts are being issued for millions across 12 states, per ABC Weather. Photo: VCG
Wildfires sweeping across northwestern Ontario, Canada, in recent days have caused severe smog and a sharp deterioration in ...
Tourists gather at the Louvre’s entrance to enquire about visits after the museum brought forward its closing time ...
China-supported Friendship Square becomes favorable spot for citizens in Addis Ababa