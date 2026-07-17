Relief efforts launched in N China's Chengde after heavy rainfall

Staff members repair disrupted telecommunication lines in Zhangzhangzi Village, Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, July 15, 2026. Recently, heavy rainfall lashed four townships and nine villages in Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County. Local authorities have launched relief efforts to restore infrastructure and normal life. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

Staff members install a temporary water supply pipeline in Kuancheng Township, Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, July 14, 2026. Recently, heavy rainfall lashed four townships and nine villages in Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County. Local authorities have launched relief efforts to restore infrastructure and normal life. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

A worker clears mud after rainfall in Sanjia Village, Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, July 15, 2026. Recently, heavy rainfall lashed four townships and nine villages in Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County. Local authorities have launched relief efforts to restore infrastructure and normal life. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

A staff member uses a drone to deliver an emergency power supply in Baimutang Village, Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, July 14, 2026. Recently, heavy rainfall lashed four townships and nine villages in Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County. Local authorities have launched relief efforts to restore infrastructure and normal life. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

A staff member operates an excavator to clear a river channel in Baimutang Village, Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, July 13, 2026. Recently, heavy rainfall lashed four townships and nine villages in Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County. Local authorities have launched relief efforts to restore infrastructure and normal life. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)