Gansu's Xiahe County sets up temporary relocation sites for residents affected by mountain torrents

Villagers boil water at a temporary relocation site in Madang Town, Xiahe County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 16, 2026. Severe convective weather triggered mountain torrents here from July 13 to 14. Two temporary relocation sites were set up in Madang Town to accommodate 107 affected residents. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Villagers prepare lunch for rescuers at a temporary relocation site in Madang Town, Xiahe County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 16, 2026. Severe convective weather triggered mountain torrents here from July 13 to 14. Two temporary relocation sites were set up in Madang Town to accommodate 107 affected residents. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A medical worker measures blood pressure for a villager at a temporary relocation site in Madang Town, Xiahe County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 16, 2026. Severe convective weather triggered mountain torrents here from July 13 to 14. Two temporary relocation sites were set up in Madang Town to accommodate 107 affected residents. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Villagers prepare lunch at a temporary relocation site in Madang Town, Xiahe County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 16, 2026. Severe convective weather triggered mountain torrents here from July 13 to 14. Two temporary relocation sites were set up in Madang Town to accommodate 107 affected residents. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Villagers chat at a temporary relocation site in Madang Town, Xiahe County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 16, 2026. Severe convective weather triggered mountain torrents here from July 13 to 14. Two temporary relocation sites were set up in Madang Town to accommodate 107 affected residents. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)