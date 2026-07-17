Scenery of Shi Ting Village in E China's Anhui

This photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a bridge in Shi Ting Village, Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. The ancient village of Shi Ting, located in the north of Yixian County in east China's Anhui Province, boasts of beautiful natural scenery and profound cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A stitched aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2026 shows the view of Shi Ting Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. The ancient village of Shi Ting, located in the north of Yixian County in east China's Anhui Province, boasts of beautiful natural scenery and profound cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

People visit Shi Ting Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, July 5, 2026. The ancient village of Shi Ting, located in the north of Yixian County in east China's Anhui Province, boasts of beautiful natural scenery and profound cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A villager drives a flock of ducks home in Shi Ting Village, Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, July 6, 2026. The ancient village of Shi Ting, located in the north of Yixian County in east China's Anhui Province, boasts of beautiful natural scenery and profound cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)