2026 World AI Conference set to open in Shanghai

Staff members work at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2026. Shanghai is ushering in its major AI moment of the year with the forthcoming 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, scheduled from Friday to Monday. Themed "AI Partnership for a Brighter Future," the event will include more than 140 forums, bringing together 1,400 guests from home and abroad. For the first time, the exhibition area will exceed 100,000 square meters, with over 1,100 enterprises expected to participate. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on July 16, 2026 shows the exterior view of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China. Shanghai is ushering in its major AI moment of the year with the forthcoming 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, scheduled from Friday to Monday. Themed "AI Partnership for a Brighter Future," the event will include more than 140 forums, bringing together 1,400 guests from home and abroad. For the first time, the exhibition area will exceed 100,000 square meters, with over 1,100 enterprises expected to participate. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Workers arrange exhibition stalls at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2026. Shanghai is ushering in its major AI moment of the year with the forthcoming 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, scheduled from Friday to Monday. Themed "AI Partnership for a Brighter Future," the event will include more than 140 forums, bringing together 1,400 guests from home and abroad. For the first time, the exhibition area will exceed 100,000 square meters, with over 1,100 enterprises expected to participate. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Robots are seen at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2026. Shanghai is ushering in its major AI moment of the year with the forthcoming 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, scheduled from Friday to Monday. Themed "AI Partnership for a Brighter Future," the event will include more than 140 forums, bringing together 1,400 guests from home and abroad. For the first time, the exhibition area will exceed 100,000 square meters, with over 1,100 enterprises expected to participate. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)