View of Marsabit County, Kenya

Villagers feed water to donkeys at a village in the Chalbi Desert, Marsabit County, Kenya, on July 15, 2026. Marsabit County features contrasting landscapes: the dry Chalbi Desert and green, lake-strewn Marsabit National Park. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

This photo taken on July 14, 2026, shows a crater lake inside Marsabit National Park, Marsabit County, Kenya. Marsabit County features contrasting landscapes: the dry Chalbi Desert and green, lake-strewn Marsabit National Park. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A villager herds camels in the Chalbi Desert, Marsabit County, Kenya, July 15, 2026. Marsabit County features contrasting landscapes: the dry Chalbi Desert and green, lake-strewn Marsabit National Park. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

This photo taken on July 15, 2026, shows donkeys at a village in the Chalbi Desert, Marsabit County, Kenya. Marsabit County features contrasting landscapes: the dry Chalbi Desert and green, lake-strewn Marsabit National Park. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)