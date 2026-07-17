Dubai Culture celebrates harvest season at Dubai Dates Festival 2026

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its participation in the third Dubai Dates Festival 2026, organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre and taking place in July, highlighting the significance of the palm tree in local memory and raising awareness of the date harvest season and the social and cultural traditions associated with it. Dubai Culture seeks to strengthen future generations’ connection to local cultural heritage and reinforce its presence on the global cultural map.



The festival serves as an interactive platform that brings together heritage and community while celebrating premium date varieties and the palm tree’s enduring symbolism of generosity and giving. The Authority revealed that Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest heritage museum, will sponsor the “Biggest Date Bunch – Dubai” category in the festival’s official competition.



As part of its participation, Al Shindagha Museum will present a cultural program from July 18 to 26 featuring a range of workshops, interactive experiences, and activities that highlight the value of the palm tree and explore the cultural and social significance of the date season.



