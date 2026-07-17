Russian scientists grow cornea cells, ooffering new hope for vision restoration

Collagen-based films developed at the Russian Academy of Science's Institute of Cytology and the Ioffe Institute help regenerate damaged organs and tissues.



The collagen films are implanted into the damaged area, where they not only support cell growth on their surface but also encourage cells from surrounding tissue to migrate and accelerate healing



The method could become an alternative to donor tissue transplants. Similar approaches have gained global attention — in 2025, Israeli scientists successfully transplanted a 3D-printed cornea grown from human cells.



If scaled-up, this technique could reduce dependence on donor corneas and offer faster, more accessible vision recovery for patients with eye injuries or degenerative conditions.





