Drone show featuring FIFA World Cup 2026 in New Jersey

A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)