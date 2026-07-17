PHOTO / WORLD
Drone show featuring FIFA World Cup 2026 in New Jersey
By Xinhua Published: Jul 17, 2026 11:08 AM
A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)


A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone show featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 is displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the back drop in New Jersey, the United States, on July 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)