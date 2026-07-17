Tibetan antelopes migrate across Senlong Zangbo River in China's Xizang

A drone photo shows Tibetan antelopes and their calves after crossing the Senlong Zangbo River in Changtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 12, 2026. The Senlong Zangbo River, located in Changtang National Nature Reserve, is on the vital migration route for Tibetan antelopes. Each July, Tibetan antelope calves and their mothers cross the river and migrate to their habitats. Over the past three years, the number of Tibetan antelope migrating across this river has exceeded 150,000 each year. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A drone photo shows Tibetan antelopes and their calves crossing the Senlong Zangbo River in Changtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 12, 2026. The Senlong Zangbo River, located in Changtang National Nature Reserve, is on the vital migration route for Tibetan antelopes. Each July, Tibetan antelope calves and their mothers cross the river and migrate to their habitats. Over the past three years, the number of Tibetan antelope migrating across this river has exceeded 150,000 each year. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A drone photo shows Tibetan antelopes and their calves after crossing the Senlong Zangbo River in Changtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 12, 2026. The Senlong Zangbo River, located in Changtang National Nature Reserve, is on the vital migration route for Tibetan antelopes. Each July, Tibetan antelope calves and their mothers cross the river and migrate to their habitats. Over the past three years, the number of Tibetan antelope migrating across this river has exceeded 150,000 each year. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Tibetan antelopes and their calves prepare to cross the Senlong Zangbo River in Changtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 12, 2026. The Senlong Zangbo River, located in Changtang National Nature Reserve, is on the vital migration route for Tibetan antelopes. Each July, Tibetan antelope calves and their mothers cross the river and migrate to their habitats. Over the past three years, the number of Tibetan antelope migrating across this river has exceeded 150,000 each year. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)